LSP identifies two victims in deadly crash in Livingston Parish Thursday morning

PORT VINCENT - Louisiana State Police identified the victims in a fatal two-vehicle crash on LA 447 Thursday morning.

Troopers said 29-year-old Harlan Hill and 40-year-old Mark Stephens were killed in the crash around 7 a.m.

The initial investigation revealed Hill was traveling northbound on LA 447 and crossed the center line, hitting another vehicle driving southbound head-on.

Hill was properly restrained but died on scene. Stephens was not restrained and sustained fatal injuries. The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

LSP officials said they suspect Hill was impaired at the time of the crash. A toxicology sample was taken from both drivers for analysis.