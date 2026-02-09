LSP: 21-year-old Mexican national arrested, booked for indecent behavior with a juvenile

BATON ROUGE - A 21-year-old Mexican national living in Baton Rouge was arrested Monday for allegedly having inappropriate conversations online with a person he believed to be a juvenile.

Louisiana State Police said a joint investigation with the Baton Rouge FBI and Pointe Coupee Sheriff's deputies ended with the arrest of Javier Mendoza Valiente.

Troopers said Valiente had sexually explicit conversations with a person whom he believed to be a 15-year-old.

Valiente was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with a juvenile.