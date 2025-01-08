LPSO: Two juveniles arrested after vehicle thefts in Albany, Holden areas

39°
By: Adam Burruss

HOLDEN - Two juveniles were arrested after multiple auto thefts, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say multiple thefts of motor vehicles were reported within the Albany and Holden areas. Two juveniles were identified as culprits and the cases have been cleared.

The incidents are still under investigation.

