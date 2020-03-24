71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LPSO looking for wanted contractor accused of fraud

2 years 11 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, April 05 2017 Apr 5, 2017 April 05, 2017 11:01 PM April 05, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for a contractor accused of fraud.

LPSO officials say Michael Simmers of Prairieville is wanted on a charge of residential contractor fraud.

Simmers is the owner of TWG Contractors.

In March, Simmers was charged with one count of residential contractor fraud infollowing on 2 On Your Side report. Sources said Simmers was reported by homeowners for taking payment and not finishing work on a number of jobs.

Anyone with information is asked to call 225-686-2241.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days