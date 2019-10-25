LPSO denies knowing about disgraced deputy's restraining order, documents show otherwise

LIVINGSTON- A disgraced deputy who was fired this week after being arrested for child rape and 60 counts of child porn was the target of a restraining order filed by a woman in 2011. Livingston Sheriff Spokeswoman Lori Steele claimed Friday the sheriff's office had no knowledge of the restraining order, but the WBRZ Investigative Unit found that is not the case.



The woman, who filed the protective order, alleged Dennis Perkins used his unmarked unit to conduct surveillance on her boyfriend.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit requested an interview with Livingston Sheriff Jason Ard and wanted to get more details about the order and what action was taken against the deputy.



Text messages between Steele and Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto show she claimed they did not know:



NAKAMOTO (10:45am) -Good morning, Lori. We would like to put in another request to interview Sheriff Ard today.



STEELE (11:23am) -The AG's investigation is still ongoing. Sheriff continues to work with the AG's Office on the AG's investigation. Sheriff has no further comment at this time.



NAKAMOTO (11:24am) -Did the sheriff's office (before Ard) investigate the protective order that was filed?



STEELE (12:10pm) -How can LPSO investigate something we have no knowledge of?



Steele and Sheriff Jason Ard were not working for the sheriff's office in 2011 when the protective order was filed, but Steele claimed in her text messages that LPSO had no knowledge of it.



This document shows the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office received the restraining order on September 14, 2011.



The WBRZ Investigative Unit also confirmed it was the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office that served Perkins with the restraining order. So, how they did not have knowledge about it is a mystery.



Dennis Perkins and his wife Cynthia Perkins were both charged with 60 counts of child pornography, and counts of child rape. Cynthia was a teacher at a Westside Junior High in Livingston Parish. She resigned on the day of her arrest. Dennis Perkins was fired by Sheriff Ard after his arrest.



Ard condemned Dennis Perkins' actions, but also called him a "friend and family member."