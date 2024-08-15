LPSO: Denham Springs man allegedly solicited child porn from 20 children across multiple states

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies discovered a total of 20 juvenile victims of an 18-year-old allegedly soliciting child pornography across multiple states, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

LPSO says Glenn Walter, 18, of Denham Springs was initially arrested in April on several counts of computer aided solicitation of 10 total minors and juveniles across seven other states, as well as possession of pornography involving juveniles.

As the investigation continued, the total victims jumped to 20 and Walter was booked for six additional counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, four additional counts of computer aided solicitation of a minor and 14 additional counts of pornography involving juveniles.