Louisianians take part in the historical inauguration of Biden, Harris

BATON ROUGE - Many tuned in to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Wednesday from the comfort of their homes. Some, including Baton Rouge's very own, experienced the special day in history firsthand.

The first woman, and of color, to serve as the Vice President of the United States was draped in an outfit designed by Baton Rouge native, Christopher John Rogers.

Now a New York City resident, Rogers graduated from Baton Rouge Magnet School and went on to the Council of Fashion Designers of America's prestigious American Emerging Designer of the Year award last year.

Rogers has designed looks for several high-profile figures including Michelle Obama, Zendaya, and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Other Louisianians took part in the ceremony at the U.S. Capitol as Biden took the oath of office, including Governor John Bel Edwards.

Edwards says he was proud to represent the state and hopes that all Louisianians will head Biden's call to unite and work together to address the issues facing our country.

Conversations have already begun between Biden and Edwards about the many needs in Louisiana, focusing specifically on those related to hurricane recovery.

Senator Bill Cassidy was also in attendance Wednesday. He took to social media to share his thoughts.

Laura and I are fortunate to witness the peaceful transition of power. We wish our country well. #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/Rbgccw7z2a — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) January 20, 2021

Se. John Kennedy echoed that call to work together.

I look forward to working with President Biden and his administration to serve the people of Louisiana. — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) January 20, 2021

The inauguration was especially meaningful for close friends and family of the newly elected officials.

Louisiana State Representative Ted James is a good friend of Harris'. He says the moment is one he will never forget.

"I just witnessed a personal friend become the vice president of the United States," James said. "It's something I will be able to talk about for many years."

The Louisiana National Guard had 200 guardsmen at the ceremony Wednesday following the recent chaos at the capitol for extra safety and security.

"The number of national guardsmen, police officers, and law enforcement folks outnumbered the number of folks who were actually there to witness the ceremony," Governor Edwards said about the heightened security.