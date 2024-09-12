Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana warns Francine may have chased bears, gators, feral hogs toward humans
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana wildlife officials are warning that Hurricane Francine may have chased wild animals from their usual homes and into areas populated by humans. It issued specific warnings about black bears, alligators and snakes, and deer and feral hogs.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says animals not posing a threat to humans should be left alone. The agency says that feeding the animals will encourage them to remain in their new area.
It says displaced wildlife can be reported here.
LDWF says bears will travel to non-flooded areas on their own, while flood water can carry reptiles into populated areas. If people encounter deer or feral hogs, the state advises that they be left alone, as interaction with humans can be unpredictable.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'I'm just thanking God:' Woman details moments when tree fell on Prairieville...
-
Trees drop across Livingston Parish roads, homes; officials say don't go sightseeing...
-
More than 10 Ascension Parish homes hit by trees, some residents injured
-
Assumption Parish reports damage from Hurricane Francine
-
Tree on a house off Juban Road
Sports Video
-
Southern football still preparing for game week despite Hurricane Francine's arrival
-
Saints dominate Panthers to open season, offense explodes for 47 points
-
McKinley wins Downtown Showdown
-
Southern beats Savannah State in home opener 42-10
-
LSU defeats Nicholls State 44-21 in their home opener