84°
Latest Weather Blog
New charter school in Baton Rouge set to open at former South Boulevard Elementary School campus
BATON ROUGE — A new tuition-free public charter school is set to open in downtown Baton Rouge this August at the former South Boulevard Elementary School campus, which is currently undergoing renovations.
Harvest Commons School will serve elementary-age students and use a project-based learning model focused on hands-on education.
School leaders say students will learn through activities including gardening, animal care and other real-world experiences.
Officials say the school will be fully renovated and turned over in 60 days.
Trending News
Enrollment is already open for the school's first year, with classes set to begin in August.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Trail's overgrowth frustrates neighbors as city sets schedule for maintenance
-
Louisiana drivers see relief at the pump as gas prices drop statewide
-
Person of interest taken into custody after shots fired during Baker High...
-
Mike Rowe emphasizes importance of 'trained workforce' as Meta brings training program...
-
Baton Rouge man arrested on assault charges after being pulled over by...