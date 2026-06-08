Gonzales Police corporal arrested for allegedly punching deputy

GONZALES - A Gonzales Police corporal was arrested for battery in Ascension Parish after punching a sheriff's deputy.

Ascension Parish jail rosters say Cpl. Brent Amy was booked on Monday at 3 p.m. for second-degree battery.

Sheriff Bobby Weber said Amy got into a fight with an APSO deputy last week.

In 2021, WBRZ reported that Amy was arrested for a DWI after running into a utility pole while driving under the influence in his personal vehicle.

WBRZ has reached out to Gonzales Police Chief Sherman Jackson and has not heard back.