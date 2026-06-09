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Livingston Parish coroner identifies 74-year-old woman killed in Denham Springs fire on Sunday

2 hours 7 minutes 13 seconds ago Tuesday, June 09 2026 Jun 9, 2026 June 09, 2026 3:20 PM June 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

DENHAM SPRINGS — The Livingston Parish coroner identified a 74-year-old woman who died in a house fire on Sunday.

The fire occurred on Conrad Avenue off Acadiana Avenue around 2:30 a.m., when neighbors said they noticed a small fire in the garage of an elderly couple. Officials said Rita Reulet died as a result of the fire.

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The State Fire Marshal is investigating.

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