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Livingston Parish coroner identifies 74-year-old woman killed in Denham Springs fire on Sunday
DENHAM SPRINGS — The Livingston Parish coroner identified a 74-year-old woman who died in a house fire on Sunday.
The fire occurred on Conrad Avenue off Acadiana Avenue around 2:30 a.m., when neighbors said they noticed a small fire in the garage of an elderly couple. Officials said Rita Reulet died as a result of the fire.
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The State Fire Marshal is investigating.
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