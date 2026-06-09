Livingston Parish coroner identifies 74-year-old woman killed in Denham Springs fire on Sunday

DENHAM SPRINGS — The Livingston Parish coroner identified a 74-year-old woman who died in a house fire on Sunday.

The fire occurred on Conrad Avenue off Acadiana Avenue around 2:30 a.m., when neighbors said they noticed a small fire in the garage of an elderly couple. Officials said Rita Reulet died as a result of the fire.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating.