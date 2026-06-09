84°
Latest Weather Blog
Dutchtown High School breaks ground on $13.6 million campus expansion
GEISMAR — Dutchtown High School marked two milestones with a ribbon cutting and groundbreaking ceremony on campus.
School leaders officially opened the new Carrie Lane access road, which is designed to improve traffic flow and campus accessibility.
The district also broke ground on a $13.6 million project that will add new agri-science labs, classrooms and a field house along with other campus improvements.
Trending News
School officials say the projects are funded through voter-approved construction bond programs and are aimed at improving both student learning and the overall campus experience.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Trail's overgrowth frustrates neighbors as city sets schedule for maintenance
-
Louisiana drivers see relief at the pump as gas prices drop statewide
-
Person of interest taken into custody after shots fired during Baker High...
-
Mike Rowe emphasizes importance of 'trained workforce' as Meta brings training program...
-
Baton Rouge man arrested on assault charges after being pulled over by...