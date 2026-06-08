Former New Roads Police officer addresses arrest and resignation, says department is 'junk'

NEW ROADS — A former New Roads Police officer who was arrested for a domestic violence-related charge is speaking out about the state of the New Roads Police Department.

WBRZ's Investigative Unit sat down with Geremiah Williams, who left the department in April and was later arrested in Baton Rouge for breaking a restraining order tied to a prior domestic violence arrest.

Williams says he wants to set the record straight about the circumstances surrounding his departure and arrest.

The arrest stems from an April 7 incident in which his on-again, off-again girlfriend alleged Williams entered her apartment without permission while still wearing his police uniform and service gun. She also alleged he pushed her against a wall and that she had an active restraining order against him at the time.

Williams provided documentation showing the restraining order referenced in his arrest warrant had ended on March 26. He also pointed out that charges in the 2024 domestic violence case were dropped.

"Half of that in there is bogus," Williams said.

Williams resigned from the department before his May arrest. The 26-year-old had only been employed with New Roads since August 2025.

"I resigned on the 28th and ain't been back since," Williams said.

He says city officials have been misrepresenting the reason he left.

"The reason why I'm no longer New Roads Police is because the chief said they came in, they found a bad apple, they wanted to get rid of me," Williams said.

Williams claims the real reason he left was the condition of the department itself.

"Half of the cases that has been worked has been thrown out due to lack of evidence. We don't have any detectives. Point Coupee barely want to come out and assist because they know New Roads is junk," Williams said.

He says the only path forward for the department would be for it to be absorbed by the Point Coupee Sheriff's Office.

"The state of New Roads Police Department — shut it down. Renee Thibodeaux — 100 percent. You need to take it over," Williams said.

Current Chief Zathan Boutan declined to comment on Williams' claims.

Boutan became the city's fourth police chief in two years after Louis Hamilton resigned earlier this year, following the arrest of Officer Quincy Lathers for selling drugs and the resignation of Assistant Chief John Chambliss.