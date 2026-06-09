Officials say OMV to be back online Wednesday after hardware upgrades caused outages across state

BATON ROUGE — The Office of Motor Vehicles' system experienced intermittent outages on Tuesday related to a hardware upgrade over the weekend.

The Office of Technology Services said a "legacy piece of hardware" was replaced on Sunday with brand-new core network routers.

Thomas Mule’, communications director for OTS, said the update was like switching the network "from a 1992 Honda Civic to a 2026 McLaren 750.”

Mule said the migration to the new network was not seamless and issues started popping up at OMV offices across the state. He said that workers are addressing the problem.

"Our team has been working nonstop since Sunday, and will continue to work until our network is back to 100%," he said.

Tuesday afternoon, Mule said all OMV offices will be fully functional by Wednesday morning.