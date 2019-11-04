42°
Louisiana volunteer rescue crew 'Cajun Navy' changes name
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - A volunteer search and rescue group in Louisiana says it has changed its name to avoid confusion with a similarly named organization whose leader is accused of taking money from a fundraiser meant for children.
The director of Pinnacle Search and Rescue, formerly known as Cajun Navy 2016, told KADN-TV it sped up its name change when the president of a separate group called America's Cajun Navy was charged with fraud two weeks ago. News outlets report the change also comes as its own president, Jon Bridgers, faces fraud charges after a homeowner said he agreed to do contracting work on a house but never finished.
Pinnacle Search and Rescue director Ben Husser said some were confusing the two organizations.
Both groups include private boat owners who assist rescue operations.
