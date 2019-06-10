87°
Louisiana tow truck driver assaulted women who called for tow

Monday, June 10 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Advocate
COVINGTON, La. (AP) - A tow truck driver has been sentenced to six years in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting three women who had called him to tow their cars.
  
St. Tammany Parish District Attorney Warren Montgomery says 53-year-old Dale Boudreaux Jr. of Covington was sentenced Monday to six years each on three counts of sexual battery. The sentences are to be served simultaneously.
  
Montgomery says Boudreaux denied all of the allegations, but was convicted at trial in May. Each woman testified that Boudreaux touched her sexually without permission between June and October 2014. One woman said he tried unsuccessfully to make her perform oral sex on him.
