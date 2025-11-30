Louisiana Tax Amnesty Program starts Monday

BATON ROUGE- Louisiana Tax Amnesty 2015 begins today. The program gives a fresh start to individuals and businesses who have fallen behind on their taxes.

The 30-day amnesty period applies to taxpayers who have failed to file a tax return, claimed incorrect credits or committed other tax penalties. You can find the entire list of penalties here.

Those who agree to settle their tax debts with the state will have to pay the full amount of delinquent taxes, 83 percent of the interest and 67 percent of the penalties due.

Secretary of Revenue, Tim Barfield says this will be the last amnesty program offered until at least 2025, so delinquent taxpayers are urged to take advantage of it.

Taxpayers involved in a criminal investigation or litigation for taxes administered by the LDR are not eligible for the program.