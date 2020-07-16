Louisiana state tax deadline extended to Friday

BATON ROUGE- The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) is extending the deadline for all state taxes due July 15, 2020. The extended deadline is Friday, July 17.

A statewide computer network connectivity problem has slowed down LDR web applications, including the income tax filing application Louisiana File Online and the business tax management portal Louisiana Taxpayer Access Point (LaTAP).

The income taxes affected by this filing extension were due originally in April and May but were extended to July 15 due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Other taxes affected by this extension, including alcoholic beverage, withholding and motor fuels importer are due today.

The following tax returns and payments are now due on July 17:

LDR will not apply penalties or interest to any applicable returns or payments that are submitted by the July 17 deadline. Taxpayers who need more time to file these returns can request an extension at www.revenue.louisiana.gov/extensions.

Failure to request an extension before the deadline can result in late-filing penalties. An extension grants additional time to file a return only. It does not grant more time to pay any taxes due.

Payments submitted after the July 17 deadline are subject to penalties and interest.