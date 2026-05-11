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Louisiana State Police searching for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run on La. 182 in Morgan City
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MORGAN CITY — A 26-year-old woman died Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene on La. 182 near Field Road.
According to the Louisiana State Police, the crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. when 26-year-old Brea Paul of Patterson was walking on the shoulder of Louisiana Highway 182 before being struck by an unknown sedan. The vehicle fled the scene after the collision.
Paul sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. A toxicology sample was collected from her and submitted for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information related to the crash is urged to contact Louisiana State Police Troop I at 337-262-5880.
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