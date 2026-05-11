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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: La. 182 closed in multiple places after pair of St. Mary Parish crashes
BAYOU VISTA — Two separate crashes happened along La. 182 in St. Mary Parish on Monday morning.
As of 7:30 a.m., La. 182 was closed between Neptune Street and Southeast Boulevard after a pedestrian was struck at Field Road in Bayou Vista. St. Mary Parish deputies advised drivers to take a different route if traveling along La. 182, saying that the detour is Southeast Boulevard and Southwest Boulevard.
The Bayou Vista Fire Department also responded to the crash.
The La. 182 Bridge in Amelia is also closed after a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.
"Motorists are advised to avoid the area and plan ahead for the morning commute," deputies added.
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