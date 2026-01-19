60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana State Police locates missing 13-year-old, last seen around New Orleans

12 hours 21 minutes 48 seconds ago Monday, January 19 2026 Jan 19, 2026 January 19, 2026 3:22 AM January 19, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Police have found a 13-year-old who was reported missing Monday morning.

Officials say the teen went missing from her home in New Orleans around 6:50 a.m. 

Trending News

The teen has since been located safely with assistance from the United Cajun Navy.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days