76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana State Police holds annual memorial for fallen officers

20 hours 34 minutes 3 seconds ago Tuesday, May 23 2023 May 23, 2023 May 23, 2023 1:30 PM May 23, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana State Police held its annual memorial for fallen officers Tuesday. 

Trending News

The memorial was a way for the office to honor its six fallen officers at the end of National Police Week. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days