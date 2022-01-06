Louisiana sets another record for new COVID cases Thursday

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards will not institute any state-wide, required COVID rules amid a surge in cases tied to the omicron variant.

The governor spoke in a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Louisiana has set yet another record Thursday for coronavirus cases reported in a single day, just one week after the state broke its previous record in back-to-back days.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 14,077 new COVID-19 case on Thursday, breaking a benchmark set Dec. 30 when the state reported more than 12,400 additional infections.

The Louisiana Department of Health reports 14,077 new #COVID cases out of 69,576 tests that have been reported to the state since yesterday, breaking the single-day pandemic record of 12,647 set 12/30/21. pic.twitter.com/TYOMW7d0Og — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) January 6, 2022

Hospitalizations also increased to 1,412, up from 762 this same time last week.

While there were no mandates put in place, such as a mask mandate, the governor urged people to wear a mask when around others and to re-think group activities.