Louisiana sets another record for new COVID cases Thursday

3 hours 43 minutes 34 seconds ago Thursday, January 06 2022 Jan 6, 2022 January 06, 2022 2:02 PM January 06, 2022 in News
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards will not institute any state-wide, required COVID rules amid a surge in cases tied to the omicron variant.

The governor spoke in a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Louisiana has set yet another record Thursday for coronavirus cases reported in a single day, just one week after the state broke its previous record in back-to-back days.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 14,077 new COVID-19 case on Thursday, breaking a benchmark set Dec. 30 when the state reported more than 12,400 additional infections. 

Hospitalizations also increased to 1,412, up from 762 this same time last week. 

While there were no mandates put in place, such as a mask mandate, the governor urged people to wear a mask when around others and to re-think group activities. 

