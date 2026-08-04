Baton Rouge Police corporal accused of sharing confidential information with 'known drug dealer'

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge Police corporal who allegedly gave out confidential police information to people, including a drug dealer, was arrested Tuesday.

BRPD Cpl. Joanell Robinson, 41, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on 20 counts each of trespassing against state computers and malfeasance in office.

Attorney General Liz Murrill's office said Robinson admitted to accessing information on law enforcement databases and giving it out to others. They said in one of those instances, Robinson was giving information to a known drug dealer who was involved in a hit-and-run crash.

"Law enforcement databases exist to protect the public—not to tip off criminals," Attorney General Liz Murrill said.

The FBI assisted the AG's office in its investigation.

In February, WBRZ reported that Robinson, who worked for BRPD for 16 years, was placed on paid administrative leave from the department while the investigation was ongoing. The department said Tuesday that she is still on leave.