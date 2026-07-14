LSU and Southern are set for upcoming football media days, quarterbacks noticeably absent

BATON ROUGE - As football season draws closer both LSU and Southern's programs are preparing for their upcoming speaking tours at their conference media days.

New head coach Marshall Faulk and his Southern Jaguar trio will speak at the SWAC Media Days on Wednesday in Birmingham, Alabama while new LSU head coach Lane Kiffin and his Tiger trio will head to Tampa, Florida for their turn at SEC Media Days next Thursday, July 23.

Neither new head coach is bringing a quarterback to address the media, which is surprising considering the importance of the position to the overall success of the team.

Southern does has not named a starting quarterback and it is expected that there will be competition in fall camp for the position, however LSU is expected to go with Sam Leavitt leading the offense.

Leavitt, who transferred in from Arizona State this offseason, has been recovering from foot surgery and was limited in spring practices with the Tigers and has not taken part in any media sessions since committing to the Tigers.

Below you can find a list of every SEC school and who they are bringing to the 2026 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days being held July 20-23 (Monday-Thursday) at the Tampa Marriott Water Street and JW Marriott.

This will be the first time the city of Tampa and the state of Florida have hosted the SEC’s preseason media extravaganza. Dallas, Nashville and Atlanta have served as hosts the previous three years.

SEC Network will once again bring the four-day event to a national audience with over 50 hours of on-site coverage.

SEC Football Media Days is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on Monday.

2026 Football Media Days Attendees

Alabama

Zabien Brown, DB

Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR

Bray Hubbard, DB

Arkansas

Caden Kitler, OL

Quincy Rhodes Jr., DE

Sutton Smith, RB

Auburn

Champ Anthony, DB

Byrum Brown, QB

Alex McPherson, K

Florida

Jadan Baugh, RB

Myles Graham, LB

Vernell Brown III, WR

Georgia

Drew Bobo, OL

Gunner Stockton, QB

Raylen Wilson, LB

Kentucky

Ty Bryant, S

Kenny Minchey, QB

Willie Rodriguez, TE

LSU

TJ Dottery, LB

Trey’Dez Green, TE

Whit Weeks, LB

Ole Miss

Trinidad Chambliss, QB

Will Echoles, DT

Kewan Lacy, RB

Mississippi State

Anthony Evans III, WR

Kelley Jones, CB

Kamario Taylor, QB

Missouri

Cayden Green, OL

Jamal Roberts, RB

Nicholas Rodriguez, LB

Oklahoma

John Mateer, QB

Eddy Pierre-Louis, OL

Taylor Wein, DL

South Carolina

Nyck Harbor, WR

LaNorris Sellers, QB

Peyton Williams, DB

Tennessee

DeSean Bishop, RB

Arion Carter, LB

Jeremiah Telander, LB

Texas

Trevor Goosby, OL

Arch Manning, QB

Colin Simmons, DE

Texas A&M

Daymion Sanford, LB

Marcus Ratcliffe, S

Marcel Reed, QB

Vanderbilt

Sedrick Alexander, RB

Issa Ouattara, DL

Junior Sherrill, WR