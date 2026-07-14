Latest Weather Blog
LSU and Southern are set for upcoming football media days, quarterbacks noticeably absent
BATON ROUGE - As football season draws closer both LSU and Southern's programs are preparing for their upcoming speaking tours at their conference media days.
New head coach Marshall Faulk and his Southern Jaguar trio will speak at the SWAC Media Days on Wednesday in Birmingham, Alabama while new LSU head coach Lane Kiffin and his Tiger trio will head to Tampa, Florida for their turn at SEC Media Days next Thursday, July 23.
Neither new head coach is bringing a quarterback to address the media, which is surprising considering the importance of the position to the overall success of the team.
Southern does has not named a starting quarterback and it is expected that there will be competition in fall camp for the position, however LSU is expected to go with Sam Leavitt leading the offense.
Leavitt, who transferred in from Arizona State this offseason, has been recovering from foot surgery and was limited in spring practices with the Tigers and has not taken part in any media sessions since committing to the Tigers.
Below you can find a list of every SEC school and who they are bringing to the 2026 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days being held July 20-23 (Monday-Thursday) at the Tampa Marriott Water Street and JW Marriott.
This will be the first time the city of Tampa and the state of Florida have hosted the SEC’s preseason media extravaganza. Dallas, Nashville and Atlanta have served as hosts the previous three years.
Trending News
SEC Network will once again bring the four-day event to a national audience with over 50 hours of on-site coverage.
SEC Football Media Days is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on Monday.
2026 Football Media Days Attendees
Alabama
Zabien Brown, DB
Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR
Bray Hubbard, DB
Arkansas
Caden Kitler, OL
Quincy Rhodes Jr., DE
Sutton Smith, RB
Auburn
Champ Anthony, DB
Byrum Brown, QB
Alex McPherson, K
Florida
Jadan Baugh, RB
Myles Graham, LB
Vernell Brown III, WR
Georgia
Drew Bobo, OL
Gunner Stockton, QB
Raylen Wilson, LB
Kentucky
Ty Bryant, S
Kenny Minchey, QB
Willie Rodriguez, TE
LSU
TJ Dottery, LB
Trey’Dez Green, TE
Whit Weeks, LB
Ole Miss
Trinidad Chambliss, QB
Will Echoles, DT
Kewan Lacy, RB
Mississippi State
Anthony Evans III, WR
Kelley Jones, CB
Kamario Taylor, QB
Missouri
Cayden Green, OL
Jamal Roberts, RB
Nicholas Rodriguez, LB
Oklahoma
John Mateer, QB
Eddy Pierre-Louis, OL
Taylor Wein, DL
South Carolina
Nyck Harbor, WR
LaNorris Sellers, QB
Peyton Williams, DB
Tennessee
DeSean Bishop, RB
Arion Carter, LB
Jeremiah Telander, LB
Texas
Trevor Goosby, OL
Arch Manning, QB
Colin Simmons, DE
Texas A&M
Daymion Sanford, LB
Marcus Ratcliffe, S
Marcel Reed, QB
Vanderbilt
Sedrick Alexander, RB
Issa Ouattara, DL
Junior Sherrill, WR
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
VIDEO: St. John deputies pull four to safety after car falls into...
-
Family, friends gather to remember Larry Selders
-
Some Iberville Parish students to get free school meals starting in 2026-2027
-
Fugitive injured and taken to hospital after standoff with law enforcement in...
-
Funeral services for State Sen. Larry Selders being held Tuesday morning