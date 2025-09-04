Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana's top election officials says she found few non-citizens among state's 2.9 million voters
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana's top elections official said Thursday a review of voter databases revealed that, across the last four decades, fewer than 80 ineligible people had cast ballots in state elections.
"We identified 390 people who were non-citizens," Secretary of State Nancy Landry said in an interview with WBRZ. "Seventy-nine had voted in at least one election."
President Donald Trump this year invited states to compare their voter registration records with federal registries in an effort to stamp out voter fraud, which he falsely claimed cost him the 2020 election.
Landry said she ran 2.9 million names through the federal registry at no cost to the state. Once she identified the non-citizens, "we were able to send notice to those people and let them know they are not eligible to be on our voter rolls."
Those identified as ineligible had three weeks to respond or be removed from the lists, she said.
In the interview, Landry said Louisiana's election system is "very safe."
"This is not a systemic problem," she said, adding "it's not acceptable to have any (ineligible voter) on there."
