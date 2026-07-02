Louisiana's number of registered Republicans surpasses number of registered Democrats

BATON ROUGE — For the first time in the state's history, Louisiana has more registered Republican voters than Democrats, data from the Secretary of State's office shows.

According to data released on Wednesday, there are 2,971,305 registered voters in Louisiana. The data says that 1,062,135 of these voters are registered Democrats, while 1,064,496 are Republicans, with GOP registration numbers exceeding Democrats by just over 2,000.

Most of the rest of the registered voters in Louisiana are listed as "No Party," with 820,040 listed in the SOS's data. Only 24,634 voters are registered as members of other parties.

In the SOS's data on registered voters from June, Democrats recorded 1,063,592 registered voters, around 700 ahead of the Republicans' 1,062,890.