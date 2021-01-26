Louisiana's Dept of Corrections reports sixth virus-related death among employees

BATON ROUGE - As Louisiana continues to reel under the impact of novel coronavirus, the state's Department of Corrections reports that since December, six of its employees have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

The most recent death, reported in January, was that of an employee with Louisiana State Penitentiary.

In addition to the six employees who succumbed to novel coronavirus, 33 inmates have also lost their lives to the virus. The most recent inmate death was reported on Jan. 19.

As of Tuesday (Jan. 26) morning, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting another 2,075 cases, with a statewide total of 385,942, and health officials clarified that this number of cases reported were a combined total of Sunday and Monday's data.

