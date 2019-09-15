84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Louisiana's annual book festival is looking for volunteers

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana's 16th annual state book festival needs volunteers for the November event.
  
This year's festival in Baton Rouge will be held Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will feature 250 authors and panelists.
  
The free festival is held in and around the Louisiana Capitol, with readings for adults and children, music and food. Events, exhibits and author talks happen in the House and Senate chambers, in legislative committee rooms, around the Capitol grounds and across the street at the state library and state museum.
  
Anyone interested in volunteering can get details on the festival's website and sign up there. Volunteers welcome presenters, escort authors, help with programs, staff information booths and keep the festival on track.
