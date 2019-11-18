Louisiana reports its first vaping death

BATON ROUGE - Health officials say Louisiana has its first confirmed death amid a wave of vaping-related illnesses nationwide.

The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed Monday that one person has now died as a result of the vaping illness that has reportedly killed dozens of people across the U.S.. The department says about 30 people in the state are confirmed to have contracted some form of the illness.

Earlier this month, officials determined the root of the outbreak to be the compound vitamin E acetate, which was previously found in vaping fluid used by many of those who got sick.

More than 2,000 Americans who use electronic cigarettes have gotten sick this year, and at least 40 have died.