Louisiana reports 93 COVID deaths Tuesday, most since January

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana saw one of its worst single-day increases in coronavirus infections and deaths Tuesday as the state grapples with its fourth major surge of the pandemic.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 6,088 new cases since its last update on Monday. The positivity rate on tests reported Tuesday was about 19.91 percent, way up from last week when the state was averaging at or below 15-percent positivity.

The governor's office added that 1,244 of those new cases were in people under the age of 18.

Another 93 people in Louisiana died of COVID in the past day, the largest single-day increase in deaths since Jan. 8 according to state officials.

Hospitalizations were also up to 2,859, continuing the state's streak of record-breaking COVID patient numbers. The state said that about 91 percent of those in hospitals were not fully vaccinated.