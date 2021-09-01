84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Louisiana reports 2 more children dead from COVID

2 hours 39 minutes 17 seconds ago Wednesday, September 01 2021 Sep 1, 2021 September 01, 2021 3:16 PM September 01, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - State officials reported Wednesday that two more children died from the coronavirus.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported two more juveniles died. One of the children was younger than 4 years old, and the other was between 12 and 17 years of age. 

The state reported 223 additional coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday. 

As of Wednesday, 13 children children have died from COVID in Louisiana since the start of the pandemic. Five of those deaths have happened in Louisiana's most recent surge of infections which began during this past summer, including the death of a teen in Baker last week. 

