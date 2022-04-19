73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana prison guard arrested on excessive force charges

2 hours 15 minutes 20 seconds ago Tuesday, April 19 2022 Apr 19, 2022 April 19, 2022 1:53 PM April 19, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - An Angola guard is in custody after using excessive force on an inmate.

Elbert King, 30, was arrested Monday on one count each of malfeasance in office and simple battery, said Ken Pastorick, a spokesperson for the Louisiana Department of Corrections.

King was placed on leave while the investigation continues. Pastorick said King could face more charges.

West Feliciana Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested King a week after the alleged use-of-force incident, which Pastorick said happened on April 11. Investigators found that King didn’t properly report the incident, leading to the warrant for his arrest, Pastorick said.

Trending News

King surrendered to deputies at the West Feliciana Parish prison.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days