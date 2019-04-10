71°
Louisiana officer accused of knocking out handcuffed man

Wednesday, April 10 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) - A police officer in Louisiana is accused of putting a handcuffed man in a headlock and tossing him to the floor, where he appeared to be knocked unconscious.

The Town Talk reports 25-year-old Alexandria police Officer Devn Alan Cates is charged with second-degree battery and malfeasance in office. Chief Jerrod King says an investigation into the March arrest is ongoing.

A city release says Cates accused a man of possessing Ecstasy and took him to jail, where the man refused to follow instructions to sit down. It says Cates then put the man in a headlock and threw him down.

It says the man was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released. Cates was arrested last week and posted bail.

