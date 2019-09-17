Louisiana native, legendary journalist Cokie Roberts dies at 75

Photo: Cokie Roberts Twitter

ABC is reporting that Cokie Roberts has died. She was 75.

According to her family, Roberts died of complications from breast cancer.

Born Mary Martha Corinne Morrison Claiborne Boggs, the Louisiana native was a bestselling author and a commentator for ABC News as well as NPR.

In her more than forty years in broadcasting, Roberts has won countless awards, including three Emmys, according to her bio on ABC. Roberts has been inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame, and was cited by the American Women in Radio and Television as one of the fifty greatest women in the history of broadcasting.

Along with her husband, Steven V. Roberts, she wrote a weekly column syndicated in newspapers around the country.

Roberts was the daughter of prominent U.S. Representatives Hale and Lindy Boggs.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, her children Lee Roberts and Rebecca Roberts, her grandchildren Regan, Hale and Cecilia Roberts and Claiborne, Jack and Roland Hartman, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her family said Roberts is also survived by friendships and by causes that she put her time, resources and energy into that are too numerous to count.

Roberts' family said:

We would like to thank the staff at the National Institutes of Health for their dedication, expertise, work and incredible care for Cokie during her illness.

We will miss Cokie beyond measure, both for her contributions and for her love and kindness.

We are hopeful that Cokie now goes to join her parents, former Members of Congress Hale and Lindy Boggs, her siblings Barbara, Tom and William, who predecease her, and her God.”