Louisiana native, Jared Leto, learns about coronavirus pandemic nearly two-weeks after it begins

1 hour 56 minutes 36 seconds ago Wednesday, March 18 2020 Mar 18, 2020 March 18, 2020 6:59 AM March 18, 2020 in News
Source: Yahoo
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Instagram

As the entire world responded to the outbreak of novel coronavirus, with major businesses temporarily closing their doors and the President addressing the nation on a near-daily basis, Bossier City native and Hollywood icon Jared Leto was holed up on a nearly two-week meditation retreat, with absolutely no clue about the pandemic.

On Sunday, the Suicide Squad actor emerged from isolation to learn that the entire world had changed in a matter of days.

The shocked actor took to social media to share how it felt to suddenly learn that the global community was gripped by its fear of a deadly virus.

The actor's situation is similar to that faced by cast members of the reality show, Big Brother.

Yahoo News notes that the show, which involves keeping contestants isolated from the outside world, is currently filming in Germany, Brazil and Canada. 

A spokesperson confirmed production will break protocol to let the contestants know what's happening in the world.

"The health and wellbeing of Big Brother Housemates is our priority. All current productions were informed last week that the usual format rules regarding outside news do not apply in this instance, and it was requested that they inform their respective housemates of the evolving situation regarding COVID-19," a rep announced. "The majority of Housemates have already been briefed and this process will be complete today (17th March)."

Contestants on Big Brother Germany were informed about the virus on Tuesday. The participants were allowed to ask questions and view video messages from relatives as Germany appears to be on the verge of a lockdown.  

