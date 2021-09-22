Louisiana National Guardsman found dead in Baton Rouge parking lot

BATON ROUGE - A National Guardsman was found dead in the parking lot of the Louisiana Department of Public Safety on Friday.

Sources previously told WBRZ the death was a suicide outside a state office.

The Suicide Prevention Hotline can be reached at 800-273-8255 or by clicking here

The Louisiana National Guard said the 41-year-old Staff Sgt was a Baton Rouge resident and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2001, but joined the Louisiana National Guard in 2014, serving as an infantryman and combat engineer.

The National Guard said the soldier's most recent assignment was with the LANG’s Task Force COVID, assisting with the testing and vaccinations for institutes of higher learning.

National Guard soldiers have been deployed across southeast Louisiana to assist with storm recovery in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

This story was updated to not name the soldier.