Louisiana man ticketed for illegal possession and release of invasive snails
ST. LANDRY PARISH - Wildlife and Fisheries agents cited a man for the alleged possession and release of invasive apple snails into his neighborhood pond.
The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said it had received a call from a concerned homeowner who believed a man had released the snails into the pond. Agents investigated and found several egg bundles around the banks of the Townsouth Neighborhood community pond.
The agents cited Peter Nguyen, 73, for the ownership and release of the apple snails.
Apple snails are invasive to southern Louisiana, and their impact is felt most greatly in crawfish farms, where they can clog up traps and force farmers to drain their ponds.
The illegal possession of apple snails can bring up to a $50 fine while illegal release can bring a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail, according to LDWF.
