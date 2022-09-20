72°
Louisiana man sues police and city, says shooting unjust

4 years 4 months 3 weeks ago Monday, April 23 2018 Apr 23, 2018 April 23, 2018 1:50 PM April 23, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
Photo: KTBS-TV

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - A north Louisiana man is suing over a March 2017 police shooting, saying it was unjustified.

Brian Poole says Shreveport Police Cpl. Joe Briceno was wrong to shoot him following a low-speed chase. KTBS-TV reports Poole seeks unspecified damages from Briceno and the city of Shreveport.

Video shows Poole was shot after getting out of his pickup and reaching into the truck bed. Briceno, screaming instructions, fired six shots, hitting Poole four times. Poole didn't have a gun.

City lawyers haven't yet answered the lawsuit.

A Caddo Parish grand jury reviewed the shooting and cleared Briceno. Poole subsequently pleaded guilty to criminal charges of aggravated flight from an officer and is serving a two-and-a-half year sentence.

Poole was in a coma for 38 days and remains in a wheelchair.

