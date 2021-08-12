73°
Louisiana man sentenced in the shooting, burning of 2 men

3 years 4 days 5 hours ago Wednesday, August 08 2018 Aug 8, 2018 August 08, 2018 5:52 AM August 08, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana man has been sentenced to life in prison in the 2007 shooting of two men and the burning of their bodies.

The Advocate of Baton Rouge reports 50-year-old David "Bam" Williams was sentenced Tuesday. In May, he was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of 27-year-old Drexel Swayzer and 25-year-old Jamey Williams.

The case remained unsolved until 2010 when David was arrested after authorities received a tip. According to testimony, the victims were sitting inside a vehicle and were shot because David thought they were laughing at him.

Their charred bodies were found inside the vehicle behind the Mississippi River levee in Port Allen. A judge said David isn't eligible for probation, parole or a suspension of sentence.

