Louisiana man sentenced in the shooting, burning of 2 men
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana man has been sentenced to life in prison in the 2007 shooting of two men and the burning of their bodies.
The Advocate of Baton Rouge reports 50-year-old David "Bam" Williams was sentenced Tuesday. In May, he was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of 27-year-old Drexel Swayzer and 25-year-old Jamey Williams.
The case remained unsolved until 2010 when David was arrested after authorities received a tip. According to testimony, the victims were sitting inside a vehicle and were shot because David thought they were laughing at him.
Their charred bodies were found inside the vehicle behind the Mississippi River levee in Port Allen. A judge said David isn't eligible for probation, parole or a suspension of sentence.
