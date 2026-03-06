Louisiana man indicted by federal grand jury for cyberstalking and threatening House Speaker Mike Johnson

SHREVEPORT — A Louisiana man was indicted by a federal grand jury on Tuesday for cyberstalking and threatening House Speaker Mike Johnson, along with threatening President Donald Trump.

According to court documents, 31-year-old Shreveport resident Justin Chadwick Butler allegedly used social media accounts to make several menacing posts directed towards Johnson.

The posts allegedly included statements reading Johnson "couldn't lie so smoothly with bullet holes in his face." Butler continued to post about Johnson and Trump, writing "[a] real patriot would kill some of these traitors." Butler went on to add that he hopes to "see lots of dead ICE agents and Traitor Mike with a patriotic bullet through his lying face."

The United States Capitol Police, the United States Secret Service, Homeland Security Investigations, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Louisiana State Police, the United States Marshals Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.