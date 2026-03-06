Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana man indicted by federal grand jury for cyberstalking and threatening House Speaker Mike Johnson
SHREVEPORT — A Louisiana man was indicted by a federal grand jury on Tuesday for cyberstalking and threatening House Speaker Mike Johnson, along with threatening President Donald Trump.
According to court documents, 31-year-old Shreveport resident Justin Chadwick Butler allegedly used social media accounts to make several menacing posts directed towards Johnson.
The posts allegedly included statements reading Johnson "couldn't lie so smoothly with bullet holes in his face." Butler continued to post about Johnson and Trump, writing "[a] real patriot would kill some of these traitors." Butler went on to add that he hopes to "see lots of dead ICE agents and Traitor Mike with a patriotic bullet through his lying face."
Trending News
The United States Capitol Police, the United States Secret Service, Homeland Security Investigations, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Louisiana State Police, the United States Marshals Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Three Baton Rouge men arrested in connection with appliance burglaries in Lafayette...
-
Mexican national sentenced to 10 years for attempted coercion and enticement of...
-
Ascension Parish jury finds two men guilty of human trafficking of a...
-
'It is not a safe product for your kids:' AG Liz Murrill...
-
BRCC chancellor, two WBRZ 2une In reporters visit McKinley Elementary School for...
Sports Video
-
LSU has 15 former players on preliminary rosters for 2026 MLB Spring...
-
Flau'Jae Johnson debuts signature sneakers ahead of SEC Tournament
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan becomes free agent for first time since 2011 NFL...
-
Area girl's basketball teams fight for a spot in the state championship...
-
Mistakes plague LSU baseball in loss to UL-Lafayette