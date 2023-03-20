47°
Louisiana man gets 7 years for heroin conspiracy
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - A 33-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for being part of a heroin ring.
The U.S. attorney for Louisiana's Western District said in a news release Wednesday that Terrence Woods of Lafayette was sentenced Tuesday. He pleaded guilty in September to conspiracy to distribute controlled drugs.
Two co-defendants pleaded guilty in May and July to distributing heroin, and a third was convicted in August on a conspiracy charge.
U.S. Attorney David Joseph says Judge Dee Drell also ordered Woods to spend four years on supervised probation after he gets out of prison.
