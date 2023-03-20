47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana man gets 7 years for heroin conspiracy

4 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, November 22 2018 Nov 22, 2018 November 22, 2018 10:43 AM November 22, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - A 33-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for being part of a heroin ring.

The U.S. attorney for Louisiana's Western District said in a news release Wednesday that Terrence Woods of Lafayette was sentenced Tuesday. He pleaded guilty in September to conspiracy to distribute controlled drugs.

Two co-defendants pleaded guilty in May and July to distributing heroin, and a third was convicted in August on a conspiracy charge.

Trending News

U.S. Attorney David Joseph says Judge Dee Drell also ordered Woods to spend four years on supervised probation after he gets out of prison.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days