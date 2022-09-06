Louisiana man cleared in shooting death of pastor

Photo: CNN

LAKE CHARLES (AP) - A Louisiana man accused of killing a pastor as he preached in his southwest Louisiana church has been found not guilty in the slaying.

KPLC-TV reports jurors began deliberating about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the case involving 58-year-old Woodrow Karey Jr. and reached a verdict about three hours later.

Karey admitted killing 51-year-old Pastor Ronald Harris, saying the man had raped his wife for years. He faced a manslaughter charge for twice shooting Harris at Tabernacle of Praise Worship Center during a revival service Sept. 27, 2013.

Prosecutors said Harris was having an affair with Karey's wife and described her as a liar who got caught violating her marriage vows.

Karey testified Tuesday that Harris was a threat to his family, noting text messages from Harris to his wife.