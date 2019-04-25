Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana Gov. says 2 dead in tornado in city of Ruston
RUSTON, La. (AP) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says two people have been killed by a tornado that tore through the northern city of Ruston early Thursday.
The tornado caused severe damage to buildings, vehicles and power lines and forced a local university to cancel classes. National Weather Service hydrologist C. S. Ross says it appears the tornado cut a track over 130 miles from eastern Texas to the Louisiana-Arkansas border.
Louisiana Tech University President Les Guice said on Twitter that classes were canceled Thursday. The university said no students were reported injured. The tornado was part of a severe weather system that pounded Texas with rain Wednesday, killing a woman and two children caught in flash flood waters.
The storm moved into Mississippi on Thursday morning.
Significant tornado damage in Ruston, Louisiana. @MyArkLaMiss @jarodfloyd @ReidLybarger @BrianBriggsWX pic.twitter.com/jzvmW49JPd— Andy Pederson (@AndyMPederson) April 25, 2019
