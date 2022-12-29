Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana gets $150 million toward I-10 bridge replacement in Lake Charles
BATON ROUGE – Louisiana will get $150 million toward a new Interstate 10 bridge in Lake Charles.
"The I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge, a key bridge on one of our main priority routes, has exceeded its useful life, which is why this funding is critical," Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a prepared statement. "It will greatly benefit the state and region by providing lasting economic benefits, allowing for an increase in capacity and a vastly improved structure."
The money will come from the federal Mega Grant Program, which supports large projects that will have a regional impact.
The existing bridge is 70 years old and is a key route between Louisiana and Texas. The overall project to replace the bridge and modify interchanges is expected to cost $1.5 billion.
State officials hope to select a developer by the end of 2023. Construction should begin in early 2025. Design and construction should take five to seven years.
