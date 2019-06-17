79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana Farm Bureau planning to cut car insurance rates

2 hours 38 minutes ago Monday, June 17 2019 Jun 17, 2019 June 17, 2019 3:10 PM June 17, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Thousands of Louisiana drivers will see car insurance costs fall starting in August.
  
Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon announced Monday that Louisiana Farm Bureau plans to drop rates by 4.4% on its 220,000 auto insurance policies in the state. The lower premium charges will start Aug. 1, when people get new or renewed policies.
  
That's the third car insurance company to seek approval for rate decreases from the insurance department. Donelon earlier announced that State Farm and Progressive Insurance were cutting their car insurance rates.
  
The insurance department says the combined reductions will mean that more than 1.5 million drivers in Louisiana will see lower automobile insurance costs. Still, Louisiana's average car insurance premiums remain among the highest in the country.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days