Louisiana fall elections postponed due to aftermath of Hurricane Ida
Louisiana's fall elections have been delayed by nearly a month due to the impacts of Hurricane Ida.
On Wednesday, the Secretary of State's Office confirmed that the election scheduled for Oct. 9 would be postponed to Nov. 13. The election date previously slated for Nov. 13 will now move to Dec. 11.
“This will allow our staff and local partners more time to properly prepare for a statewide election while ensuring the integrity of our election processes and that our voters’ traditional voting habits are as undisturbed as possible," Secretary Kyle Ardoin said in a statement.
You can read more on the upcoming elections here.
