Louisiana dog trainer accused of stealing pet, faking its death
MONROE, La. (AP) - Police have arrested a Louisiana dog trainer accused of stealing a $25,000 Labrador then claiming it died and faking the burial.
The Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office charged Lester Langley with felony theft this week. Arrest warrants obtained by the Monroe News Star say an owner reported leaving a Lab with Langley in July.
The warrant says that last week Langley told him the dog had died. When the owner said he was coming to get the body, Langley said he'd already buried it. The owner told Langley to dig it up.
Deputies say Langley took them to a hole in his yard, dug in and said: "The dog is missing. This is where I buried it."
Deputies say Langley denies selling the animal.
