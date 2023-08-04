Louisiana DOC remembers first Black warden on his passing

BATON ROUGE - The first Black warden in the Louisiana Department of Corrections system has died.

The DOC on Friday announced the passing of Johnnie Jones, who retired in 2006 after more than 30 years with the agency.

In 2018, Jones received his Ph.D. from LSU at the age of 83, explaining that "every person, regardless of his station in life, or his or her limitations, should seek to be the best he or she can really be. And you spend your time living not thinking about dying. Death will take care of itself.”

WATCH: Johnnie Jones shares his outlook on life at age 83

The Marine Corps veteran earned several diplomas in his lifetime and was a strong advocate for education in his role at the DOC.

He became the first Black warden in the department's history when he assumed that role at the Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women in 1975. For much of his career, he stood alone in that leadership position within a system operating as what some called a "good old boy network."

Services for Jones are set for Monday, Aug. 7.

Visitation begins at 9 a.m. with services starting at 11 a.m. at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Baton Rouge. Warden Jones’ interment will be at the Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary.