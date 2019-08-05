Louisiana deputy killed in weekend crash in Mississippi

Photo: St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. - Authorities say a deputy with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office died after his truck was hit by another vehicle on the interstate over the weekend.

The sheriff's office said Sunday that Cpl. Jonathan Panks was killed in a head-on crash in Mississippi.

Around 1:30 p.m., Panks and three passengers were traveling westbound on the interstate in Harrison County, according to WLOX. At the same time, authorities say a car going east crossed over the median and hit Pank's truck.

The driver of the second vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Panks was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Family friends said Pank’s group was driving back from his bachelor trip in Florida.